Kiev says Macron promised Zelenskiy support ahead of east Ukraine summit

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during the plenary session of the Paris Peace Forum, France November 12, 2019. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

KIEV (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of support during a phone call ahead of a peace summit on eastern Ukraine taking place on Dec. 9 in Paris, Zelenskiy’s office said on Friday.

The two leaders were coordinating on preparation for the summit between Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany, the statement said, adding that Macron would also visit Ukraine.

“Emmanuel Macron emphasised that Ukraine could further count on France’s support in all matters,” the statement said.

