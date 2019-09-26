Ryanair CEO: hard Brexit increasingly unlikely

Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary and Laudamotion CEO Andreas Gruber address a news conference in Vienna, Austria September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - The odds that Britain will leave the European Union without a deal are decreasing, budget carrier Ryanair’s CEO said on Thursday.

“It is increasingly unlikely that there’s going to be a hard Brexit,” Michael O’Leary said at a news conference in Vienna.

Many people in Britain were of the opinion that a hard Brexit would be an act of “extraordinary self harm”.

“I think it’s likely that there will be some kind of agreement between the British and the Europeans, whether that’s on the 31th of October or after... I do not know.”