SAP to rely on strategy of continuity, new co-CEO tells broadcaster

A view shows a sign with the logo of SAP software company on the roof of an office building in Moscow, Russia April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva/Files

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Christian Klein, SAP’s (SAPG.DE) new co-chief executive, told Germany’s’ n-tv television that the software and cloud computing giant will rely on a strategy of continuity following the departure of Bill McDermott.

Bill McDermott stood down on Friday after a decade building up SAP as the world’s leading enterprise software company, handing the task of completing its transition to cloud computing to new co-CEOs Jennifer Morgan and Klein.

N-tv is a unit of RTL Television.