Amin H. Nasser, president and CEO of Saudi Aramco, speaks during a news conference at the Plaza Conference Center in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - The prospectus for the initial public offering (IPO) of Saudi Aramco will be issued on Nov. 9, CEO Amin Nasser said on Sunday.

Nasser also said Aramco had been meeting investors locally and internationally and that the local listing would strengthen the Saudi bourse.