Saudi Aramco targeting to kick off planned IPO on Nov. 3 - sources

FILE PHOTO: The Saudi Aramco logo pictured at the company's oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

DUBAI/RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco is targeting to kick off its initial public offering (IPO) on Nov. 3, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The state oil giant working is towards an announcement for the proposed float this Sunday, said the sources, who declined to be named due to commercial sensitivities.

Saudi Aramco was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters on Tuesday.