Saudi Aramco's valuation should be determined after roadshow - chairman

Yasser al-Rumayyan, Saudi Aramco's chairman, gestures during a news conference at the Plaza Conference Center in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - The valuation for Saudi Aramco should be determined after the roadshow for the initial public offering, Aramco chairman Yasser al-Rumayyan said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, he said a decision on the international listing for Aramco shares will be made going forward.

Saudi Arabia wants to eventually list a total of 5% of the company, with an international sale is expected to follow the domestic IPO.