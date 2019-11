FILE PHOTO: Saudi-led coalition spokesman, Colonel Turki al-Malki, speaks during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia January 20, 2019. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

(Reuters) - Spokesman Turki al-Malki for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said on Wednesday that “Yemen Houthis claim of shooting down a coalition F-15 warplane is incorrect”, according to the Saudi state news agency.

Yemen Houthis said on Wednesday that they had intercepted a coalition warplane near the border with Saudi Arabia.