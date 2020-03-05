Saudi Arabia removes Al-Tuwaijri as head of economy and planning

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s king tasked minister of finance Muhammad Al-Jadaan with overseeing the economy and planning ministry, relieving Muhammad Al-Tuwaijri from his post, state news agency SPA said on Thursday.

King Salman appointed Al-Tuwaijri as adviser at the royal court at the rank of minister, SPA added.

This comes two weeks after a Saudi cabinet reshuffle brought ex-energy minister Khalid al-Falih back as investment chief and introduced new ministries for sports and tourism.