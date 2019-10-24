Schindler third-quarter profit rises on strong Asia-Pacific, China growth

(Reuters) - Swiss elevator and escalator manufacturer Schindler (SCHP.S) said on Thursday its third-quarter net profit rose 6.1% from previous year to 244 million Swiss francs ($246 million), citing strong growth in the Asia-Pacific region, supported by positive business development in China.

Sales during the July to September period were 2.82 billion francs, which is 5.2% more than 2.68 billion francs reported in the previous year.

The company reiterated its 2019 guidance of revenue growth of between 4% and 6% in local currencies, and net profit reaching the range of 900 million francs to 940 million francs.

($1 = 0.9904 Swiss francs)