Sharp's second-quarter profit edges up, exceeds estimates

A logo of Sharp Corp is pictured at CEATEC (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) JAPAN 2016 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Sharp Corp (6753.T), an Apple (AAPL.O) supplier, posted a 0.6% rise in quarterly operating profit on strength in the laptop business it bought from Toshiba (6502.T).

Sharp, which makes sensors, camera modules and screens for Apple’s iPhones, posted an operating profit of 22.3 billion yen ($206.54 million) for the second quarter ended September, up from 22.2 billion yen a year prior.

That compared with a 19.65 billion yen average of 4 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Sharp, a unit of Taiwan’s Foxconn (2317.TW), maintained its profit forecast for the year ending March at 100 billion yen, versus a consensus estimate of 82.23 billion yen from 10 analysts.

($1 = 107.9700 yen)