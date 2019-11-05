Money News
November 5, 2019

Italian World Cup winner Grosso to coach struggling Brescia

FILE PHOTO: Italy's Fabio Grosso celebrates after scoring against Bulgaria during their World Cup 2010 qualifying soccer match at the Olympic Stadium in Turin September 9, 2009. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

MILAN (Reuters) - Serie A strugglers Brescia named Italian 2006 World Cup winner Fabio Grosso as their new coach on Tuesday.

The club confirmed in a statement on their website that the 41-year-old would replace Eugenio Corini, who led Brescia out of Serie B last season but was sacked on Sunday after only 10 games of the present campaign following a 2-1 defeat at Verona.

Grosso, who has previously coached Bari and Verona, is best known for scoring a dramatic goal deep into extra-time as Italy beat hosts Germany 2-0 in the 2006 World Cup semi-finals.

He also converted the winning kick as Italy beat France on penalties in the final following a 1-1 draw.

Brescia, who are second bottom in the 20-team table with seven points from 10 games, are the fifth Serie A club to change coach this season following Sampdoria, Genoa, AC Milan and Udinese.

