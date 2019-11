FILE PHOTO: Japan's SoftBank Group Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares of SoftBank Group (9984.T) fell more than 4% in early trade on Thursday after the Japanese conglomerate reported a $6.5 billion (£5.06 billion) quarterly loss, its first such loss in 14 years, dragged down by a massive hit at its giant Vision Fund.

The stock was down 3.4% as of 0022 GMT after shedding as much as 4.2%.