November 10, 2019 / 7:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

Spain's Socialists ahead, far-right rises in inconclusive election - opinion poll

MADRID (Reuters) - The Socialists of acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez were seen ahead in Spain’s repeat election on Sunday while the far-right Vox jumped to third place, according to an opinion poll by GAD3 published as mainland voting ended. [nL8N27Q04P]

The conservative People’s Party came second, according to the poll, while neither the left nor the right were seen having a majority.

The survey for public broadcaster RTVE was based on voting intentions and collated over several days ahead of the election.

In recent elections, early opinion polls carried out using a different methodology did not always give an accurate picture of the eventual results.

