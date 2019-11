FILE PHOTO: Spanish acting Prime Minister and Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) leader Pedro Sanchez gestures as he speaks during a campaign closing rally ahead of general election, in Alcala de Henares, near Madrid, Spain November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez said on Sunday that he would call other party leaders starting on Monday to tackle a political stalemate after the country’s fourth election in four years again delivered a hung parliament.

Acting Prime Minister Sanchez said he aimed to form a stable, “progressive” government.