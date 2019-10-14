Police charge on Catalan protesters at Barcelona airport

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Spanish police charged against Catalan pro-independence protesters at the entrance to the Barcelona international airport on Monday after Spain’s Supreme court jailed nine separatist leaders, El Mundo newspaper said.

Video footage showed police using batons on some of the demonstrators, some of them masked and hooded, who pushed and shoved in return. There were some detentions.

Thousands of people were gathered outside and dozens were in one of the access halls to the airport. The airport authority said at least 20 flights had been cancelled due to the protests.