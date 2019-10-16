Catalan regional leader says violent protest must stop

FILE PHOTO: Catalan Regional President Quim Torra gestures as he speaks during a news conference after Spain's Supreme Court jailed nine Catalan separatist leaders for between nine and 13 years for their role in a failed independence bid, at regional government headquarters in Barcelona, Spain, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Albert Gea

MADRID (Reuters) - The leader of Spain’s Catalonia region condemned increasing unrest in the city of Barcelona on Thursday, as protests intensified three days after nine leaders of a 2017 independence bid were sentenced to up to 13 years in jail.

“We condemn violence,” Quim Torra said in a televised address after midnight, according to a translation of the Catalan language provided by Spain’s state broadcaster.

“We cannot let these incidents happen in our country. This has to stop right now.”