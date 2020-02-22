Sudan to investigate violence against protesters in Khartoum

FILE PHOTO: Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) address the media at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

CAIRO (Reuters) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Saturday ordered an investigation into a violent crackdown by security forces on protesters in Khartoum.

Hamdok said in a televised speech: “I decided to form an investigative committee in the events that occurred on February 20-21.”

He said Attorney General Taj-Elsir Ali would head the committee and a final report would be issued within seven days.

On Thursday, Sudanese security forces used teargas and batons to disperse thousands of protesters. They were demanding the reinstatement of army officers dismissed for refusing to crack down on demonstrations against former President Omar al-Bashir, witnesses said.

A doctors’ committee linked to the opposition said in a statement that at least 17 people were wounded, and many of the wounded were hit by teargas canisters.