Economist Anna Breman appointed Swedish central bank governor

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedbank economist Anna Breman has been appointed deputy governor of the Swedish central bank, The General Council of the Riksbank said on Friday.

Breman will replace Kerstin af Jochnick, who left in September to take up a position Supervisory Board of ECB Banking Supervision.

Breman has been appointed for a term of office of six years, with effect from 1 December. She will take part in the monetary policy meeting on 18 December.

Breman is currently chief economist at Swedbank (SWEDa.ST).