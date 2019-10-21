Erdogan says to take next steps in Syria after meeting Putin

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a gathering in Kayseri, Turkey, October 19, 2019. Mustafa Kamaci/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday Turkey would take “necessary” further steps in northeastern Syria after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, the day that a five-day Washington-brokered ceasefire expires.

“We will take up this process with Mr Putin and after that we will take the necessary steps,” Erdogan told a forum in Istanbul hosted by broadcaster TRT World, without elaborating.

Erdogan is due to hold talks with Putin on Tuesday in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi.