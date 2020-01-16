World News
January 16, 2020 / 7:40 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Russia denies bombing civilian targets in Syria's Idlib - RIA

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Ministry of Defence on Thursday denied media reports that it had bombed civilian targets in the de-escalation zone in Syria’s Idlib province, saying there had been no military flights since a ceasefire was introduced on Jan. 9, RIA reported.

“Reports by a number of outlets about shelling allegedly by Russian aviation on civilian targets in the Idlib de-escalation zone does not correspond to reality,” Russian major-general Yury Borenkov was quoted by the RIA news agency as saying.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Polina Ivanova; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below