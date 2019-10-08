World News
October 8, 2019 / 11:51 AM / Updated 8 minutes ago

UK deeply concerned about Turkish plans for Syria military action - PM's spokesman

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is deeply concerned that Turkey plans to launch a military campaign in northern Syria, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

Turkey said it had completed preparations for a military operation in northeast Syria after the United States began pulling back troops, opening the way for a Turkish attack on Kurdish-led forces long allied to Washington.

Asked about U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments that Britain was “thrilled” with his policy shift on Syria, Johnson’s spokesman said U.S. troop movements are a matter for the United States.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below