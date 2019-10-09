Trump says he will wipe out Turkey's economy if it wipes out the Syrian Kurds

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would devastate Turkey’s economy if Ankara’s incursion in Syria wipes out the Kurdish population there.

Asked by a reporter if he was concerned Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will wipe out the Kurds, Trump replied: “I will wipe out his economy if that happens.”

“I’ve already done it once with Pastor Brunson,” Trump said referring to U.S. sanctions slapped on Turkey over the detention of an American. “I hope that he will act rationally,” he said.