Erdogan: YPG will not stay in Syria border region in 'regime clothes'

FILE PHOTO: Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) take part in a military parade as they celebrate victory over the Islamic state, in Qamishli, Syria March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Rodi Said

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin assured him that Kurdish YPG militants will not be allowed to remain in Syria along the Turkish border wearing “regime clothes.”

Erdogan made the comment to broadcaster NTV during his return flight from the Black Sea resort of Sochi, where he met with Putin on Tuesday.

At the meeting, Ankara and Moscow agreed that the YPG militia and its weapons would be removed from areas along the Syrian-Turkish border region that were not included in a previous similar deal with the United States.