France says Turkey operation jeopardises security and humanitarian efforts

PARIS (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on his Twitter feed that he condemns the unilateral Turkish and Syrian operation in northeast Syria.

Turkey attacked Kurdish militia positions in northeast Syria on Wednesday, pounding them with air strikes and artillery barrages in a cross-border military operation just days after U.S. troops pulled back from the area.

“(It is ) is jeopardising the anti-Islamic State coalition’s security and humanitarian efforts and is a risk for the security of Europeans. It has to end,” she said.