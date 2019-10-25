Berlin: German and Russian foreign ministers discussed Syria

BERLIN (Reuters) - Foreign Minister Heiko Maas spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about the situation in northeastern Syria on Thursday, a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The spokesman did not give any further details about their discussion.

Around 300 more Russian military police have arrived in Syria, the Russian defence ministry said on Friday, under an accord between Ankara and Moscow which halted Turkey’s military incursion into northeast Syria.