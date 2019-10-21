Top News
October 21, 2019 / 11:09 AM / in 25 minutes

Russia says militants in 12 Syrian prisons left unguarded due to Turkish incursion - Ifax

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Twelve Syrian prisons holding foreign militants as well as eight refugee camps have been left unguarded as a result of Turkey’s operation in northern Syria, the Interfax news agency cited Russia’s defence minister as saying on Monday.

Speaking in China, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said there was a risk that the militants could escape and try to leave the region in order to return to their home countries.

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below