Turkey's Erdogan to meet Putin in Russia October 22

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin leave following a joint news conference in Ankara, Turkey, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black Sea city of Sochi on Oct. 22, the Turkish presidency said on Wednesday.

It gave no further details. Both countries have troops in Syria, where Turkey has launched a cross-border offensive targeting Kurdish YPG fighters, and Russian forces are supporting Syrian army troops moving into northeast Syria after the U.S. started a military withdrawal.