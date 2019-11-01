Turkey, Russia begin joint patrols in northern Syria - source

Turkish military vehicles are seen on the Turkish-Syrian border before a joint Turkish-Russian patrol in northeast Syria, near the Turkish town of Kiziltepe in Mardin province, Turkey, November 1, 2019. Turkish Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

SEVIMLI, Turkey (Reuters) - Turkish and Russian troops began conducting their first joint ground patrols in northeast Syria on Friday, a Turkish military source told Reuters.

Ankara and Moscow had agreed to conduct joint patrols in the region under a deal struck by President Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Erdogan said on Wednesday the patrols would be at a depth of 7 km (4 miles) in Syrian territory.