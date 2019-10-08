UK tells Turkey unilateral military action must be avoided

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain warned Turkey on Tuesday against taking unilateral military action in Syria, after the United States began pulling back troops from the border there.

“We have been consistently clear with Turkey that unilateral military action must be avoided as it would destabilise the region and threaten efforts to secure the lasting defeat of Daesh (Islamic State),” foreign office minister Andrew Murrison said.

Murrison also distanced the government from U.S. President Donald Trump’s earlier assertion that Britain was thrilled at his decision to withdraw troops.

Murrison said he had “no idea” where that comment came from and that it certainly was not based on the contents of a call between British foreign minister Dominic Raab and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday.