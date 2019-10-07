World News
October 7, 2019 / 3:24 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Iran's Zarif says U.S. 'irrelevant occupier in Syria,' defends Syrian territorial integrity -tweet

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s foreign minister said on Monday the United States was an “irrelevant occupier in Syria”, and called for respecting Syrian territorial integrity, after a U.S. pull-back of troops in northeast Syria appeared to open the way to a Turkish attack.

“US is an irrelevant occupier in Syria — futile to seek its permission or rely on it for security,” Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted. “Achieving peace & fighting terror in Syria will only succeed thru respect for its territorial integrity & its people.”

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below