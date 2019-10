FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to a gathering of the Federalist Society at the State Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky, U.S. October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell told reporters on Tuesday that he hoped the Trump administration is trying to mitigate the damage caused by an abrupt withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria.