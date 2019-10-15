Trump to meet U.S. lawmakers on Syria at White House on Wednesday - sources

FILE PHOTO: Oct 15, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; President Donald J. Trump welcomes the 2019 Stanley Cup Champions, the St. Louis Blues to The White House on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican and Democratic leaders of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, as well as the congressional foreign affairs and armed services committees are to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Syria, congressional aides said on Tuesday.

Those invited include the Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the chairman and ranking members of the Senate Foreign Relations and House Foreign Affairs Committees, as well as the Senate and House Armed Services Committees, the sources said.

The meeting coincides with growing unease among members of the U.S. Congress, including some of Trump’s fellow Republicans, about Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. forces from northeastern Syria, creating an opening for a Turkish offensive against U.S.-allied Kurdish militia who were fighting Islamic State alongside the Americans.