EU warns against Turkish military operation in Syria

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union warned on Monday against any Turkish operation against Kurdish-led forces in northern Syria, after a surprise U.S. decision to pull its troops out of the region.

“In light of the statement made by Turkey and the U.S regarding the evolution of the situation, we can affirm that, while recognising Turkey’s legitimate concerns, the EU has from the very beginning said that any sustainable situation will not be reached by military means,” a spokeswoman told a news briefing.