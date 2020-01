Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen waves as she arrives to cast her vote at a polling station during general elections in New Taipei City, Taipei, Taiwan January 11, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen took an early lead in vote counting for the presidential election on Saturday, Taiwan television stations reported.

Tsai led her main opponent Han Kuo-yu from the opposition Kuomintang party by around 500,000 votes, according to a tally of votes gathered by three major television stations.

The final result is expected later on Saturday evening.