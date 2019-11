FILE PHOTO: A worker is seen at the Tata steel plant in Ijmuiden, Netherlands April 3, 2019. Picture taken April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Tata Steel (TISC.NS) is planning to scrap around 3,000 jobs in Europe, a source with knowledge of the plans told Reuters on Monday.

The source said over half of the redundancies are planned at the company’s Dutch operations. Detailed plans have yet to be drawn up, he said.