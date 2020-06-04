Tesla's Elon Musk calls for breakup of Amazon in tweet

FILE PHOTO: SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk speaks at a post-launch news conference to discuss the SpaceX Crew Dragon astronaut capsule in-flight abort test at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo

(Reuters) - Telsa Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk on Thursday called for Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) to be broken up.

“Time to break up Amazon. Monopolies are wrong!” Musk tweeted two days after saying he was taking a break from the social networking service. Musk does not have legal authority to break up Amazon.

Musk’s tweets were prompted by an author who said on Twitter his book on the novel coronavirus pandemic was pulled from Amazon.