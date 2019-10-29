Tesla filing shows U.S. third-quarter sales dropped 39%

FILE PHOTO: A driver steers a Tesla Model S at the Nuerburgring race track, in the western German low mountain range of the Eifel near Adenau, Germany October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Stefan Baldauf

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) third-quarter revenue fell 39% in the United States, a regulatory filing showed www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1318605/000156459019038256/tsla-10q_20190930.htm on Tuesday.

Sales in the country, the electric car maker’s biggest market, fell to $3.13 billion (£2.44 billion) from $5.13 billion, a year earlier.

Earlier this month, Tesla said its revenue fell nearly 8% to $6.30 billion for the quarter ended Sept. 30, missing analysts’ estimate of $6.33 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.