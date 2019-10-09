Thyssenkrupp CEO announces sweeping job cuts

The logo of German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp AG is seen at the gate to Haus Rheinberg, a villa used for seminars in the valley of the small stream Wisper that confluents with the Europe's largest waterway Rhine near Lorch, Germany, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/Files

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) will make sweeping job cuts and give an update on the new company structure in November, the company’s new Chief Executive Martina Merz told employees on Monday.

“This is about strengthening businesses and improving performance. This is not a sellout,” Merz said in the letter, which was seen by Reuters.

Thyssenkrupp declined to put a figure on potential job losses, pending negitiations about cuts with labour leaders, but said an update about the revamp will be given in November.

“It is true that this will not be possible without significant job cuts,” Merz said, explaining that big changes for are afoot in the Component Technologies and Industrial Solutions divisions.