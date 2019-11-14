Orange sees French 2019 earnings growth in line with last year

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French telecoms operator Orange is pictured in a retail store in Bordeaux, France, October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

BARCELONA (Reuters) - France’s biggest telecoms operator Orange (ORAN.PA) will be able to post growth in 2019 French revenue and core earnings broadly in line with that achieved in the previous year, its deputy Chief Executive said on Thursday.

“What we think we can do this year is have kind of flattish growth in revenue and EBITDA performance,” Ramon Fernandez told the Morgan Stanley European Technology Media and Telecoms conference in Barcelona.

The company had previously said growth in 2019 core operating profit after leases would be slower than that achieved in 2018 on a comparable basis.