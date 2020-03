FILE PHOTO: Toyota logo is seen in Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp (9432.T) will form a capital tie-up to work together in smart-city development, making large investments in each other, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday.

No other details were immediately available.