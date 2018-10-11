FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2018 / 7:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trevena's opioid painkiller fails to get FDA panel nod

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday voted against approval of Trevena Inc’s opioid injection for managing acute pain.

The decision comes as opioid addiction has emerged as a serious public health crisis in the United States, resulting in the deaths of over 70,000 people last year.

The panel voted 8-7 against the treatment, administered in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centres, that aims to manage acute pain in patients for whom an intravenous opioid is necessary.

Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

