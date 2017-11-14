FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 14, 2017 / 7:15 AM / a day ago

Trump says has been clear that U.S. open for trade, if fair, reciprocal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had made clear during his trip to Asia that the United States was open to trading with other countries, but only if conditions were fair for his country.

U.S. President Donald Trump makes remarks to the media at the 12th East Asia Summit in Manila, Philippines November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Trade and concern about possible protectionism under Trump’s “America First” agenda have come up during his regional visit, which has included stops in Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

“We’ve explained that the United States is open for trade but we want reciprocal, we want fair trade for the United States,” he told reporters in Manila during a summit of Asian leaders, where integrating economies and curbing protectionism has been on the agenda.

Trump also said his trip had resulted in at least $300 billion, possibly triple that figure, of deals being agreed. He did not elaborate.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Martin Petty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
