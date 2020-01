U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and their son, Barron, descend from Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he did not expect North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to break his promise about denuclearization but conceded that he might.

“I don’t think he’d break his word to me, but maybe he will,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he returned to Washington after a two-week holiday stay in Florida.