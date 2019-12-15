World News
December 15, 2019 / 7:20 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Turkey ready to give any military support Libya needs - Erdogan

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President President Tayyip Erdogan attends a NATO leaders summit in Watford, Britain, December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday Turkey is ready to provide Tripoli any military support it needs after Ankara and Libya’s internationally recognised government signed a security deal.

“We will be protecting the rights of Libya and Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean,” he said on A Haber TV. “We are more than ready to give whatever support necessary to Libya.”

Khalifa Haftar, who leads forces in eastern Libya, “is not a legitimate leader...and is representative of an illegal structure,” Erdogan said after meeting in Istanbul with Fayez al-Sarraj, prime minister of Libya’s Government of National Accord.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below