Turkey issues detention request for businessman Kavala acquitted earlier on Tuesday

Ayse Bugra, wife of Osman Kavala, Turkish businessman and philanthropist, leaves the restaurant after learning that Istanbul prosecutor's office demanded the detention of her husband, in Silivri, near Istanbul, Turkey, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ANKARA (Reuters) - Istanbul prosecutor’s office demanded the detention of Turkish businessman Osman Kavala who was acquitted earlier on Tuesday, for an investigation into a failed coup in 2016, a court document seen by Reuters showed.

A Turkish court on Tuesday had acquitted businessman Osman Kavala and eight others over their alleged role in the Gezi Park protests of 2013, delivering a surprise verdict in a case that had drawn criticism from Western allies and rights groups.