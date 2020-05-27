Trump will sign an executive order on social media companies - White House spokeswoman

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while attending a SpaceX mission briefing before attending the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order shortly regarding social media companies, a White House spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany made the remark to reporters aboard Air Force One, traveling with Trump to Washington from Florida a day after Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) attached a warning to some of his tweets prompting readers to fact-check the president’s claims.