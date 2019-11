FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The newly announced joint-venture by UBS Group AG (UBSG.S) and Banco do Brasil will help the Swiss bank offset global pressure on investment banking fees, UBS’s co-head of investment banking Rob Karofsky told journalists on Thursday.

In a press conference, Sylvia Coutinho, country head of UBS Brazil, said the joint venture will seek a leading position in deals in South America “as soon as possible.”