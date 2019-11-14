Putin: Russia welcomes troop disengagement in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting on the sideline of the 11th edition of the BRICS Summit, in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019. Pavel Golovkin/Pool via REUTERS

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow welcomed the disengagement of Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists at two flash points in eastern Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters at a BRICS summit in Brazil, Putin said he did not currently have plans to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy before a four-way international summit on Ukraine.

A breakthrough at talks between Moscow and Kiev on Oct. 1 appeared to open the way for the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France to hold the first four-way summit on the conflict in three years.