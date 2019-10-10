Zelenskiy said would not send his aide to testify in the U.S.

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that he was not sure he would tell his aide Andriy Yermak to testify in the United States regarding the impeachment inquiry.

Yermak, a top adviser to Ukrainian President, travelled to Madrid to meet Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, a few days after a July 25 phone call in which Trump pressed Zelinskiy to investigate Vice President Joe Biden.