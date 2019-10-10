Ukraine president not ready to give autonomy status to Donbass territories

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a press-marathon at a food market in Kiev, Ukraine October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he was not ready to give autonomy status to territories in the eastern Donbass region of Ukraine.

Zelenskiy is trying to bring peace to the Donbass region, where Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed forces are fighting a conflict that has killed more than 13,000 people in five years.

A peace deal would need to establish what kind of status could be given to the Donbass.